NCIS season 19 episode 6: Where’s the first promo?







If you watched last night’s new episode “Face the Strange,” it’s understandable that you’re interested in NCIS season 19 episode 6. Meanwhile, it may also make some sense that you’re wondering where the first promo for it is.

Ultimately, don’t fret too much about this — it’s a fairly standard procedure for the CBS show to make you wait for previews when the next new episode isn’t on the air for a little while.

New NCIS video! Check out some more thoughts now about what we saw on last night’s new episode. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss all season long.

For those who are not aware, CBS will more than likely unveil the preview for the next episode (entitled “False Start”) next week following the repeat of the season 18 episode “1mm.” (By the way, isn’t it a little weird that they’re not just replaying one of the first episodes from this season? Bishop is a big part of that episode!) This promo will probably hit the internet at some point early next week.

As for what we’re hoping to see in this episode, we hope that things aren’t 100% settled yet when it comes to the next potential leader of the team. The events last night made us strongly think that the show is inching closer to making Alden Parker the new boss; yet, we still think it makes more sense for McGee to eventually get it. Maybe we’re going to go on a journey here where eventually, he realizes that he needs to want the job in order to get it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right away

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 6, especially in light of what we saw last night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







