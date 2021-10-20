The Blacklist season 9 premiere photo: First look at Weecha Xiu







Recently, we shared some exciting The Blacklist season 9 casting news: Diany Rodriguez is coming on board as Weecha Xiu. There isn’t TOO much known about this character as of yet, save for that it is a “heavily recurring role” and with that, we imagine that the character will be around for a good while.

So as we do prepare for some other information, why not check out a new photo of the character in action now?

The photo above showcases this Weecha character alongside another woman in Mierce Xiu (played by Karina Arroyave), who is more than likely some sort of relative. For those wondering, we know from additional photos that these two are in a room with Harold Cooper.

Is this a sign that these two are going to be forces for good rather than evil? We don’t think anything can be altogether known for sure right now, mostly because The Blacklist as a series has a tendency to keep twists and turns under wraps. The fact that we’re seeing Rodriguez right away this season is interesting, and potentially a sign that she could be around for a long time. Remember that with Megan Boone’s exit, there is room for another major character on the series. Also, remember that Laura Sohn (Agent Park) was originally a recurring character before she was promoted to a full-time series regular.

The premiere of The Blacklist season 9 is airing tomorrow night on NBC; let’s hope for some more great scoop along the way!

What do you think that Weecha is going to bring to the table entering The Blacklist season 9?

What do you think that Weecha is going to bring to the table entering The Blacklist season 9?

