Chicago Fire 200th episode: What if Jesse Spencer IS leaving?







With the 200th episode of Chicago Fire right around the corner, it does feel like now’s the time to get serious on some stuff here. Take, for example, what if Jesse Spencer is leaving the show? What will that look like?

We know, for the time being, that the writers have thrown the Matt Casey character into a pretty impossible position. It’s one where if the character does leave, then they’re doing so in a way where it’s hard to blame him. From the very start we saw Matt as someone who was looking after others, and if he goes off to Oregon, it is precisely for that purpose. A milestone like the 200th feels like the sort of event that would justify an exit like that.

If this marks the end of Casey’s run, then it goes without saying the dynamics at Firehouse 51 change. There’s a shake-up insofar as leadership goes, and it may also address the logjam of high-ranking firefighters that’s been there for most of the season. We could see Severide, Herrmann, and Stella all slide into some different roles while the firehouse potentially brings someone else new into the picture.

Do we want to see Casey leave? Absolutely not, but we don’t think him leaving necessarily means that the character is gone forever. We’ve seen them bring back Monica Raymund already and we think that so long someone is alive, the door is always open for a reprisal.

If the writers do find a way to ensure Casey sticks around, then rest assured that they will most-likely still find a way to make that matter, also. The last thing we’re expecting from them is to have this 200th episode land with a thud and not be memorable down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire and what’s coming up next

What do you most want to see ahead for Jesse Spencer and Chicago Fire — will he stay in the cast?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







