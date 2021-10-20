Queens episode 2 spoilers: Cam’ron appearing as himself







As you prepare for Queens episode 2 on ABC next week, it goes without saying that there’s a lot to be excited about here. Take, for example, how this nostalgic drama is going to honor music history. They’re going to feature the group on the road to a historic comeback, but also some fantastic people in this industry!

Take, for example, Cam’ron. The legendary and influential rapper/producer will be appearing as himself on next week’s “Heart of Queens,” and the show is going to use him in order to better showcase how Naomi and some other characters fit into this world.

To get a few more details right away on what lies ahead, go ahead and read the Queens episode 2 synopsis:

“Heart of Queens” – While Brianna deals with the shattering truths of her marriage, Jill risks losing the safe community she has built for herself when she decides it is time to stop living a lie and comes clean about who she really is. Meanwhile, after a fateful meeting with Cam’ron, Naomi struggles with finally putting herself first on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, OCT. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is there a chance that this could be one of ABC’s biggest hits of the season? We know that the network is very-much eager to have that be so. They are, after all, working to give it a pretty incredible promotional campaign! They’re also airing it after one of their higher-rated shows in The Bachelorette in order to give it that added dose of synergy. Whether or not this really works, though, remains to be seen and the full picture may not be clear for many more weeks.

