Dexter: New Blood: See Michael C. Hall, cast in brand-new photo!

If you look above, you can take a look, left to right, at Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, Alano Miller as Logan, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan. These are the foundational characters of the new iteration of the series, which is set in the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York.

We should note in advance that it’s impossible that all of these characters will EVER be in the same room in the way that they are above. After all, Deb’s dead! She will return as a part of Dexter’s conscience, while everyone else serves to populate the town. Brown is poised to play the potential Big Bad for the season, whereas Jones’ Angela Bishop is a love interest / chief of police.

We’re also going to be seeing an older Harrison and, in the end, his presence is going to create one of the biggest mysteries this season. How will he work his way into the story? We’re sure that Dexter wants to keep these two different parts of his life separate but in the end, that is easier said than done.

Could there be some other returning faces to the franchise, beyond the already-announced John Lithgow? The short answer is yes, but nothing is confirmed on that subject…

