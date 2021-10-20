The Bachelorette premiere: Did Michelle Young kick out Ryan?







Tonight’s The Bachelorette premiere carried with it a lot of drama almost right away, and some of it was tied to Ryan.

So, who is Ryan? Going into the episode, we didn’t have enormous expectations that he was going to be a key player in any way. However, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams discovered in his room a document all about how he would plan to be on this show, including a list of things to say and not say to a teacher. He did a ton of homework to the point where it looked like he was manipulating the process — in other words, like he was trying to game the system and not actually be his authentic self.

The moment that Tayshia and Kaitlyn told Michelle about this, she decided to take Ryan away for a private conversation? She made it clear that she had a conversation with the hosts, and that they told her all about some of his notes.

Of course, all of this is a bad look for Ryan, especially on the heels of everything that happened on Bachelor in Paradise with Brendan this past summer. What made it worse was that he seemed to dance around the subject of who wrote the notes, plus what the intention behind them was. He claimed that he wasn’t a normal viewer of the show and with that, he wanted to study up and prepared. (He even contradicted himself talking about watching the show, even though he said he’d only seen two hours.)

