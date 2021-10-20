The Bachelorette: Who got Michelle Young’s First Impression Rose?







Tonight’s The Bachelorette premiere featured weird introductions, big revelations, and of course Michelle Young’s first impression rose.

So who got it? There were a number of different contenders, whether it be Nayte, Clayton (despite all of the teacher games), ice-cream truck driver, or even Rick, who showed up for whatever reason under a dining tray. We don’t hold any of these terrible intros against the guys, mostly because we know a lot of them are forced into doing them.

Luckily, some guys tried their best to create memorable moments out of these awkward introductions, and we don’t think that it was easy for Michelle to choose one man from the pack. Typically the first impression rose recipients on The Bachelorette go really far — even if it also puts a target on their back, as well. Some guys simply do not handle it well!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette

What do you think about tonight’s The Bachelorette premiere, including Michelle Young’s first impression rose?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming on the ABC show that you don’t want to mass. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







