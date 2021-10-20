The Resident season 5 episode 5 ends with enormous time jump







At the end of The Resident season 5 episode 5, we saw the Fox series take on one of the biggest risks that we’ve seen so far.

What we saw tonight was the Matt Czuchry series leap forward a full three years and in doing this, we had an opportunity to truly see what the life of Conrad Hawkins would look like. His daughter is now older and speaking, and that allows for her to be more of a fully-fledged character within this world. Meanwhile, it does give him more time to tackle the grief of losing Nic.

In speaking on some of this further in a new interview with TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Peter Elkoff had to say:

The character of Conrad — any man who loses the love of his life and the mother of his nine-month-old baby — that’s a long recovery. That kind of grief is not an instantaneous recovery. You don’t put that past you. We felt like having to do that, in real emotional time, would be dark. We didn’t want to have Conrad grief-stricken for an entire season of television, you know? We did two episodes of how Conrad has dealt with those early stages of grief, and we decided, let’s put him past it. Let’s put him in a place where she’s still in everybody’s hearts and minds, but that he’s able to be a whole, happy person in pursuit of his life and the raising of his daughter and figuring out what matters.

Even though we’ve had a time jump now, we’re also hoping that the show still doesn’t rush Conrad into another relationship. While it’s clear at this point that he’s had some time in order to move past losing Nic, we haven’t — those wounds are still fresh and patience may need to be required.

