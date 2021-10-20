La Brea episode 5 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘The Fort’







Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see La Brea episode 5 — and there’s going to be a lot of drama and surprises ahead. This is a show entitled “The Fort,” and we’ve got a good feeling already that there will be some unexpected challenges. Take, for example, more drama when it comes to the government.

What other show can be both a prehistoric thriller and a story about government conspiracy? There’s SO much stuff to dive into here.

Below, you can check out the full La Brea episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

10/26/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Eve, Levi and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. With the help of a new ally, Gavin and Izzy embark on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster. TV-14

Odds are, this fort is going to be one of those things that sets the stage for the remainder of the season — we don’t want to draw direct parallels between this and also the hatch from Lost, but it’s pretty hard NOT to do that, all things considered.

So are we going to have an opportunity to see some sort of HUGE reveal in this? There’s at least a chance but in the end, we think La Brea is going to take its time. There’s no reason to hurry things along at the moment, mostly because this show has already shown itself to be one of the bigger ratings success stories of the 2021-22 TV season. We just have to wait and see if it can properly keep that up.

