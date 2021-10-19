





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we finally at the point of the season 6 premiere? We know that it’s been a long wait already, and we’re eager to get answers on some of the great mysteries floating around out there.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to hand down some of the bad news: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. While we’d love for that to be the case, it instead looks as though we’re STILL waiting until early 2022 to see the start of the final season. The network wants for there to be limited interruptions through the final episodes airing, so internally they aren’t feeling a whole lot of pressure in order to get things going.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale video! In this discussion, we get into a lot of our thoughts on what transpired, including the dramatic flash-forward that sets the stage for Kate’s future. After you do watch that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Also, keep coming back for other updates.

So what can we tell you now about what’s coming? In an interview with TV Insider star Justin Hartley notes that the ending is “good” — though he doesn’t give a whole lot of other stuff away in the process. He also had the following to say when it comes to the overall experience of working on the show:

“This is obviously something that I will miss forever … It’s the greatest job I’ve ever had, with just a wonderful group, this wonderful family. These are terrific people that I will forever be friends with, that I will forever do anything for. So it’s kind of sad that I won’t get to see them very often after the show. Obviously we’ll all go on and do our own things, but I will keep in touch with every one of them.”

Odds are, we’re going to get more of a formal announcement on a This Is Us premiere date at some point over the next weeks — and yea, we’ll be happy to share that the moment it comes out.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to This Is Us

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







