Supergirl season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Lex Luthor returns







We knew that it was going to happen at some point: Jon Cryer will be back as Lex Luthor for Supergirl season 6 episode 17. It goes without saying that the show is going to want some significant adversaries and we inch closer to the end of its run, so who better than one of the Big Bads of the past few seasons alongside Nyxly, the primary Big Bad as of late? This is not just going to be a problem for Kara, but for everyone around her.

Of course, the CW show is going to do its best to balance out all of this drama with a little bit of romance, as well. After all, Alex wants to propose! Is she going to find the right way in which to do so? We imagine that there will be some really fun moments in here, but there’s no guarantee said proposal actually happens when you’ve got Lex running around and causing problems.

To get a few more details now all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 17 synopsis below:

LEX RETURNS – When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn and written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb (#617). Original airdate 10/26/2021.

Within these final episodes, we hope that we build towards some genuinely happy moments — wouldn’t it be great to see Kelly and Alex get married? Also, it’d be great to see the future mapped out for National City and a hope that we could see some of these characters elsewhere in the Arrowverse moving forward. (Chyler Leigh is appearing on the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event.)

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on Supergirl right now, including other insight on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way that you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







