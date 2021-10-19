Stargirl season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale







Following tonight’s trippy, high-concept installment, it makes sense for the bar to be high for Stargirl season 2 episode 12. This is the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever comes your way here is going to set the bar high for season 2, which, of course, will set the bar high again as we get closer and closer to season 3. The only thing that is 100% confirmed right now is that Joel McHale will have a huge role in that particular part of the story as Starman.

So what can you expect in Stargirl season 2 episode 12? Think in terms of more challenges courtesy of Eclipso, plus some surprise appearances and big threats.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to view the full Stargirl season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

THE GREATER GOOD – With the looming threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) hanging over them, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from the unlikeliest of places. Meanwhile, Mike’s (Trae Romano) search to find Thunderbolt leads him straight to his friend Jakeem (guest star Alkoya Brunson), and Pat (Luke Wilson) goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick (Cameron Gellman). Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#212). Original airdate 10/26/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’re hoping that the final episodes of this season deliver on much of what we love about Stargirl as a whole: Think in terms of high-octane action, tremendous heart, and characters who keep wanting us to root for them. The more that we get of this, the happier we’ll be.

