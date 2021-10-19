The Resident season 5 episode 6 return date hopes over at Fox







Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn The Resident season 5 episode 6 return date — or at the very least what it could be? We have a few things to get to within this article!

First and foremost, let’s talk about a rather complicated situation from a scheduling point of view. There is no new episode of the show next week — that much is a given, mostly because of Fox’s annual plan to broadcast the World Series. Following that, we also know there’s a chance that it may not air on November 2, either. If the World Series goes all the way to seven games, there’s a chance you could be waiting until November 9 to see Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast back. Keep all of this in mind; even if you aren’t a baseball fan, it makes sense to think about what’s going on here for that very reason.

Now, let’s get to the story of the next new episode titled “Ask Your Doctor.” No matter when it airs, signs point to this being an exciting episode per The Resident season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

Conrad brings a patient into the hospital who causes a high security crisis. An MMA brawl sends a well-known fighter to Chastain and all hands are on deck. Meanwhile, Bell and Raptor vie for the same position at the hospital, and Leela gets a visit from her sister in the all-new “Ask Your Doctor” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-506) (TV-14 L, V)

Before we get to the end of the episode, we’re sure we’ll learn more about all of these characters — also, learn along the way as to who ends up getting the position between Bell and AJ.

