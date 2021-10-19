Yellowstone season 5 renewal: What is Paramount Network waiting for?

YellowstoneWe’re now under three weeks away from the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network, so clearly, there is a lot to be excited about!

For starters, we’re inching very-much close to learning what’s on the other side of that dramatic season 3 finale cliffhanger! We’re going to see who lives and who dies, and also what the big, much-hyped revenge plan ends up looking like.

For the rest of this article, though, there’s a pretty specific subject that we want to hone on: Exactly what the future could hold here. After all, there’s a LOT to consider. It feels like a foregone conclusion that we’re going to get a season 5 down the road, mostly because this is one of the biggest shows on cable. Isn’t that a reason to think that more could be coming?

At this point, our feeling is that the folks at Paramount are intentionally waiting to share news on a renewal for good reason: They want to announce it during season 4 proper. If we had to guess, we’d say that they are probably anticipating some Earth-shattering ratings for the premiere and a renewal would be a fantastic way to accent that. Since filming for a potential season 5 has not kicked off yet, that’s giving them a little more flexibility to wait on sharing more information. Just the fact that there’s a spin-off show alone coming in 1883 should be evidence that we’re going to get more.

What do you think the Paramount Network is waiting for when it comes to a potential Yellowstone season 5 renewal?

