The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: A familiar face returns!







The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 could prove itself to be very much entertaining when it airs on Thursday, November 4 — and also nostalgic!

So what is there to be excited about right now? We should note that “The SPK” will have at the center of it a familiar face from the past popping back in! There’s no direct indication as to who that is but judging from the subject matter (stolen artifacts), that probably narrows down the list slightly. This also feels like a fun romp, which this show does need after some dark and dramatic stuff following the end of season 8.

For a few more specifics about The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 (titled “The SPK”), take a look at the official synopsis below:

11/04/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister. Aram faces a difficult decision.

The decision with Aram is something that makes us really curious straight from the get-go, and also hopeful that Amir Arison is going to have some meaty material this time around. He’s long been one of our favorite characters, but it also felt like he needed even more storylines last season to sink his teeth into. With the show being so different this time around, we’re certainly wondering if everyone is going to get their own individual moments to shine more and if we’ll have more standalone storylines, as well.

We wish we could speculate more about “The SPK” right now, but we imagine that it’s probably some sort of group of thieves responsible for large-scale heists. That’s at least an easy estimation to make.

