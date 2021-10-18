NCIS: Hawaii episode 6 return date for Vanessa Lachey, cast







Following tonight’s new installment, do you want to know the NCIS: Hawaii episode 6 return date, or other details on what’s next?

So where do things kick off here? Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way: There is, unfortunately, no episode on the air next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with the fact that there is no new episode of NCIS before that. These two shows are probably going to air together the remainder of the season, with the big reason for that being that it helps the ratings. Also, you want to have episodes in the key November sweeps ratings periods. We know that NCIS: Hawaii already has a full-season order, but we obviously would love to get something more than that.

Now, let’s try to focus in on the story as a whole. Below, we’ve got the full NCIS: Hawaii episode 6 synopsis with more information all about what’s coming:

“The Tourist” – When Tennant and NCIS are tasked with finding a kidnapped globe-trotting social media star, they find that she is not who her husband, or her followers, think she is. Also, the team is at odds with Whistler, who has an agenda of her own, on the CBS original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode should do a good job furthering some of the central conflicts of this season, but at the same time give us a chance to get to know some people better — and that includes Whistler. One of the biggest things we’re still hoping for is larger spotlights for the entire cast.

