The Neighborhood season 4 episode 6 return date on CBS







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning The Neighborhood season 4 episode 6 return date at CBS? Or, some more details all about what could be coming up next? There are a few different things worth talking through here.

First of all, though, let’s start things off here by sharing the bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. Instead, you will be stuck waiting until Monday, November 1 to see what’s next. The title for the next installment is “Welcome to the Haunting” and that gives us a good sense already of what could be coming. Even though this episode is airing after Halloween, it could still be very much themed around it in some shape or form.

What we imagine thematically is that this episode will feel a lot like some of the others we’ve seen this season, one where there is a mixture of exciting story content and then also a few other surprises sprinkled in. Think in terms here of stories that are emotional, heartfelt, and a little bit different than anything that we have seen before. There’s a real boldness here to tackle some serious issues, but to do it at the same time in a way that still has some comedic edges.

So far, viewers do seem to be responding by and large to The Neighborhood season 4 — while the ratings are down a good 16% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 3, it’s also reasonably steady this year in total viewers. That’s the sort of thing that makes a season 5 renewal feel almost inevitable. That’s still probably not something you hear more about until next year. CBS shouldn’t feel any pressure to hurry things along at the moment.

