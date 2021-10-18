The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Meet Weecha Xiu, new major character







For those excited about a new addition to The Blacklist season 9, may we go ahead and introduce you now to Weecha Xiu?

According to a new report from Deadline, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Lodge 49 actress Diany Rodriguez is being brought on board in what is a heavily recurring role. Here is what the cast listing has to say about Weecha at present: “With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates.”

So who is this going to be in the end? There’s a case to be made that she is some sort of major adversary and if that’s the case, we’d be excited. The more interesting, dynamic villains this show brings us, the better off it’s going to be in there.

As for some other possibilities, could she be a new part of Reddington’s team, there’s a real case to be made for that and that’s exciting! We’re still hoping that we see more of Priya from last season, who proved to be a major addition to the show in a brief period of time. Of course, we know that Liz is gone from the series and that in itself is exciting; it was only a matter of time before a female character entered the world of the show and we had to figure out who that was going to be.

Remember for the time being that The Blacklist season 9 is going to be premiering, finally, on Thursday night.

What do you think about Weecha Xiu as a new character on The Blacklist season 9?

