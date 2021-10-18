





YOU season 3 episode 4 proved to be one of the messiest hours of the season so far, both in terms of the actions and the end result.

So what happened here? The episode started when Gil was captured in the box and as more and more secrets started to be revealed, he decided that he just couldn’t it anymore. His wife was covering up horrific actions of his son and he took his own life soon after.

So what did Joe and Love do about this? Let’s just say that they came up with a rather complicated plan to cover their tracks. They used Gil’s suicide to frame his for Love’s murder of Natalie, making it seem like this was all some twisted relationship and he could not take the pain anymore.

This plot did seem to do enough to get the press to leave town for the time being, but would it be successful down the road? We’re not so sure. This was only the fourth episode of the season and if there’s one thing we’ve learned about YOU through three seasons, it is that there’s a tendency for new surprises to emerge around just about every corner.

If there’s one storyline that we still have pause about at the moment, it’s the state of things with Theo and Love. What’s going on with this guy right now?

What did you think about the events of YOU season 3 episode 4?

How do you think certain stories tied together? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

