Dancing with the Stars 30 preview: Can Kenya Moore survive again?







Tonight’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars 30 is a mere matter of hours away, so why not have a chat about the results?

Entering this episode, the first thing we’ll say is that we’re somewhat-shocked Kenya Moore is even still there. This is no insult to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star; rather, it’s the reality of recent results. She’s been in the verge of being eliminated the past two weeks, only to be saved at the last second. We still remain surprised that Kenya stayed over Matt James, especially when you consider the network synergy that the former Bachelor star brought to the table.

So can Kenya make it through again? A lot of it seems to be based on how she does on the show tonight. Because she’s been in the bottom twice, it’s fair to wonder if she has the fan following necessary to stay alive.

If Kenya does find a way to stick around in the competition, who would be in danger then? There are a few interesting candidates there. We still worry about the size of Iman Shumpert’s following since he doesn’t have on team’s loyalty in some exclusive fashion. Meanwhile, we’re also equally concerned about Cody Rigsby, largely because at this point, we haven’t seen a breakout dance that we were expecting from him going into this article.

Ultimately, though, if there’s one thing we learned last week, it’s that this show can still be a little bit unpredictable. We never foresaw Matt going home as early as he did so if one person stumbles, the entire game could change all over again.

What do you think is going to happen on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode?

