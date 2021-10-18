The Bachelorette spoilers: Promo features Michelle Young, teacher puns







Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and when it comes to Michelle Young’s season, we have a sense of how it will play out.

So what is the show going to be focusing on here first and foremost? Think in terms of this: Her status as a teacher. We’re going to see this mentioned early and often throughout the season, and for good reason. The producers know that this makes Michelle stand out, especially since a lot of recent leads don’t have all that memorable of a job. Other than Peter Weber, how many recent leads can you remember what they did for a living? (With Peter, they of course hit that theme home time and time again.)

What we’re hoping to see with Michelle as a lead starts, of course, with a lot of romance. Remember when this show was really about that? Unfortunately for both Matt James and Katie Thurston’s season, we had a real push for drama and chaos more so than anything else.

The promo below features a number of the guys this season talking all about what some of them are doing to try and impress Michelle, and of course there are a lot of teacher-related puns right around every corner. This could also inform how the show’s lead handles her journey this time around; we’ve yet to see any indication that she’s interested in moving away from her current job. There will need to be perhaps more discussions about the future than we’ve seen in many seasons as of late.

In the end, our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see a few guys sweep Michelle off her feet and ultimately make this a season to remember.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including other insight on where things could go from here

What do you most want to see on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

See who will get an A+ in love when #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/etVDtzBvDV — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 17, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







