Is Andrew Francis leaving Chesapeake Shores? Is Connor dead?







Is Andrew Francis leaving Chesapeake Shores, and is his character of Connor dead? The closing minutes of the finale make you wonder!

Entering the episode tonight, we of course thought there was a chance there would be some huge cliffhangers but even still, we never thought that we’d be seeing this character have a heart attack. He was left on the ground in the closing minutes and now, we’ll be left thinking about what’s next for a really long time. The show has not been officially renewed as of this writing, and that throws even more chaos into the mix.

Here’s the good news: We didn’t see Connor die. With that in mind, there is of course hope he will return! We’ll have to cling to that. Also, Francis himself has yet to say anything suggesting that he will be saying goodbye to the show or his role.

The other thing we’re trying to remember right now is simply this: Hallmark is a network that is really all about hope. They tell uplifting stories and while there are tear-jerking moments, we don’t think they want to make us wait forever only to then be sad on the other side of it.

Connor’s cliffhanger is not the only thing we’re left to wonder about on the other side of the finale tonight. Remember, as well, that we have questions regarding Abby and whether she’s with Jay or Evan — or at the very least, who she called. We hope that the love triangle is coming to a close, mostly because a show like this does not need to rely on that! There’s enough other stuff going on.

Related – be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now, including the chances at a season 6 happening down the road

Do you think that Andrew Francis is leaving Chesapeake Shores following the events of the season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







