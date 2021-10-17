Chesapeake Shores season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark?







Following the big finale tonight, can you expect a Chesapeake Shores season 6 renewal at Hallmark Channel? Or, is this the end? There is, of course, a lot to dive into within this piece!

Let’s start things off here with where things currently stand: At present, there is no official news on a season 6 renewal for the drama. Would we like to see one? Sure, but there is no guarantee at the moment that we’ll see it. We’re somewhat worried for one simple reason: We’ve already seen one long-running show at the network get canceled this year in Good Witch. Would Hallmark choose to get rid of another? It’s possible.

There is one potential warning sign here when it comes to the show’s ratings. So far, season 5 is down more than 45% among live viewers in the 18-49 demographic versus season 4. That’s bad, especially since we’re talking about one of the most popular demos for advertisers. Yet, it’s down less than 15% in total viewers as a whole. This means that the majority of the show’s older audience is sticking around! Chesapeake Shores did face some obstacles this year, with the most notable one being the departure of longtime cast member Jesse Metcalfe at the start of the season. Yet, it’s worth noting that the ratings have been steady throughout the year; the show didn’t lose viewers because of Trace’s exit. Instead, the long pandemic break likely hurt the show, as does airing opposite the NFL season and other competition this fall.

Hopefully, we’ll get at least one more season of the show and we’ll hear about a renewal in the next couple of months. With When Calls the Heart and Good Witch, we saw the network make some quick decisions here. Let’s hope that this isn’t a When Hope Calls situation where we’re stuck forever waiting to see what lies ahead. (That show was eventually picked up by another network in GAC Family.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now

Do you want to see a Chesapeake Shores season 6 renewal over at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







