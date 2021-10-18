Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale: Who did Abby call, Evan or Jay?







Tonight’s Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale was one that raised all sorts of questions from the jump, with Abby O’Brien’s romantic life among them.

Here’s where things stood — after Trace exited earlier this season, she eventually found her way to having two different suitors. Jay was her friend and there was a chance to explore something further here; meanwhile, Evan was new and exciting. He came into this world with undeniable wealth, but also a real sense of loneliness bubbling underneath the surface. If you add all of this together, you can get a pretty good sense of why he would be so intriguing for Meghan Ory’s character.

So did we get a firm decision tonight for Abby? Not so much. We were really hoping for it, but it feels like this is going to be something the writers instead drag into season 6. After all, Abby admitted that she wasn’t sure she wanted to be with anyone at the moment. The episode ended with a call … and that’s the cliffhanger! We’re going to be waiting for a long time to figure that out, provided of course there is another season. That’s still not official.

As for some other emotional reveals tonight, it looks as though David’s father may have wiped the trust fund of most of its cash. This was heartbreaking; it wasn’t so much about the loss of cash as it was the loss of trust.

Then, there was the HUGE cliffhanger when it comes to Connor, one that is obviously going to leave us VERY worried for quite some time moving forward. How could you not with the way that this story ended? Clearly, the writers are daring Hallmark to give them another season; fingers crossed…

Related – be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now, including the chances at a season 6

What do you think about the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







