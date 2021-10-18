Call the Midwife season 10 episode 4 (PBS): World Cup fever!







Want to get a better sense of what’s next on Call the Midwife season 10 episode 4 when it airs on PBS in one week’s time? Rest assured, there is some fun stuff ahead! The World Cup will end up being a big part of the hour, as we’re going to see the drama do a great job of showcasing something that is rarely shown off on scripted television — what happens when this sporting event comes around. It’s rare enough that it almost stops traffic in certain parts of the world!

Given the passion that the UK has long had for the sport we call soccer here in the US, it only makes sense for Nonnatus and beyond to be talking constantly about the event on the next episode. Of course, the presence of the World Cup doesn’t mean business slows down at all. There are still women who show up in need of help, and there are also going to be some midwives making their debut, as well. As is almost often the case with this show, there’s a good bit going on and we’ll have to wait and see precisely how it all plays out.

Below, we’ve got the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 4 synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead:

It’s July 1966, and Britain is in the grip of World Cup fever. Nonnatus House awaits the arrival of four new pupil midwives. One of them, Nancy Corrigan, makes quite an impact. Cyril and Lucille’s relationship continues to blossom.

We personally love Call the Midwife episodes like this, largely because they give us a sort of historical context that we rarely have a chance to see elsewhere. The show also doesn’t beat you over the head with headlines; they are a little more careful in their approach.

