Is Scenes from a Marriage new tonight on HBO? Season 2 talk







Is Scenes from a Marriage new tonight on HBO? Is there any more story to be told within this world?

Well, if you watched last week’s new episode of the Oscar Isaac – Jessica Chastain series, there’s a good chance you already know the answer to this. There is no new episode on the air tonight. To go along with this, there are no plans for any other episodes moving forward in general. This was planned from the start to be a limited series, which is unsurprising given the original also had a relatively-short run time. HBO is not the sort of network that is interested in drawing things out beyond their natural runtime; they’ve done it occasionally and it hasn’t always worked. We think that they’ve learned from the occasional mistake. (Remember how True Detective season 2 felt completely scattershot and rushed.)

So rather than consider the idea of more Scenes from a Marriage, let’s all just cross our fingers that the network plans to work with one of these actors again in the future. We’re sure that there will always be interest in some collaborations with Isaac and Chastain; ultimately, it’d be rather strange if we didn’t have that given their pedigree.

For now, HBO is moving forward, and they are absolutely doing it in a big way: There are new episodes of Succession starting tonight, and this show will manage to get the network all sorts of attention over the course of the weeks ahead. We’re sure that more prestige limited series will be coming from HBO in the future; honestly, it’d be rather strange if we didn’t have them given the way in which this network does its business and garners recognition from various awards shows.

