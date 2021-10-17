The Equalizer season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Leverage’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning more about The Equalizer season 2 episode 3? There’s another story coming in “Leverage,” and it has with it another unusual start time.

So when are things kicking off this go-around? Think in terms of 8:30 p.m. Eastern time at the very earliest. NFL football is going to once again wreck some havoc with the schedule, so be sure to set your DVR for extra time if you are watching that way.

Want to know a little more now when it comes to the story that’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Leverage” – McCall is hired by a concerned mother who suspects her teen son has joined a local gang, leading McCall to the boy’s surprising motivation behind his spiraling behavior. Also, Delilah faces anxiety as she prepares to speak at her friend Jason’s memorial service, and Dante worries when the new detective pursuing McCall sets his sights on unmasking the people closest to her, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 24 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The story of the season for now seems to be all about the detective looking into the Equalizer. We know that McCall’s identity is valuable; if everyone suddenly knows that she is the vigilante, it renders her far more ineffective. She wants to protect those close to her and the more that people know the truth about her identity, the harder it becomes.

No matter where that story goes, rest assured there will be plenty of action throughout! All signs point to this season continuing to be bigger and bolder than season 1 and that’s saying something.

