Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Learn more about Angela Bishop







The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is now only three weeks away — why not dive further into the characters?

Obviously, we know so many of you out there are familiar with Dexter Morgan; if you weren’t, why in the world would you be watching? He’s still present, and we know that his late sister Deb and also his son Harrison (played by a different actor) will also have a role. Yet, they will also be surrounded by new faces, and that includes Angela Bishop.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Check out our discussion below to better set the stage for the premiere episode. Once you do check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews through the rest of the season.

So who is Angela to Dexter? First and foremost, she’s his girlfriend. Despite Dexter’s murderous ways, he’s always managed to have love interests, in part as a way to mask his real identity. Rita was a big part of that in the first four seasons, as it was a reminder that he could still somehow be normal.

Yet, there’s also more to this character than just a romantic partner. She also happens to be the Chief of Police in Iron Lake, New York. She’s effectively a connect so that Dexter is aware of any potential targets should his Dark Passenger return. We have to wonder — if he really wanted to steer clear of killing, wouldn’t he do something to ensure that there are no more victims? It’s at least something to think about. The challenge for him dating someone like Bishop is that he’ll really need to keep his old life at bay in front of her, especially since he’s working at effectively a hunting/fishing store. He’s not a blood-splatter expert in this world and can’t act like one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you want to see from Dexter and Angela’s relationship on Dexter: New Blood?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







