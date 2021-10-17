





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS with season 13 episode 2 — or, has it been pushed back? If you come into this piece wondering, of course we are happy to help!

So where do we start off? Let’s get into the facts as of Sunday afternoon. The plan at present is for there to be a new episode tonight entitled “Fukushu.” The announced start time is 9:30 p.m. Eastern, but we know already that start times within the world of this show are fairly fluid. Just because that’s what CBS is saying now does not mean that this is what we’re ultimately getting. The NFL could still cause some delays, so watch this space: If there is a significant pushback to this episode’s start time, we will let you know within.

Want a few details about the main storyline coming up? Then read the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Fukushu” – NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 17 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The promo below gives you another sense of it and in general, we’d tell you that this is going to be one of the most timely stories that the show has ever produced over the years. It’s going to look at a real issue in this country in a harsh light, and we hope that viewers out there do take a serious look at it. Hopefully, no one pre-judges or decides that it is “political” — there’s nothing political about a rise of hate crimes in this country. It’s something that impacts us all.

