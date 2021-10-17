BMF episode 5 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Secrets and Lies’







There’s a ton of big stuff to prepare for on BMF episode 5 — we’re far enough into the season now that we understand this world! It’s also clear what some of the dangers associated with it are going to be. Meech and Terry are planners — or, at the very least, they have no issue with looking through every option that lies before them. Some of them will crash and burn, whereas others pave the right path to their future.

This show is thoughtful in the sense that you see how the story gets from point A to point B; you also get some of the motivations behind the moves. This is a world where things very much happen for a reason and we’re going to see things progress accordingly.

Below, you can see the BMF episode 5 synopsis with more information all about what’s coming:

Meech and Terry devise a multi-layered plan to reclaim what is rightfully theirs; Detective Lopez’s murder investigation begins to heat up.

For those unaware, we’re already at the halfway point in this story! Time flies when you’ve got a story this addictive; also, there’s a real effort here to ensure there is no wasted space. We do at least know already that there’s a season 2 coming down the road and because of that, you don’t have to concern yourself over the long-term future. Instead, stay focused on these characters and the faces who could fall before we reach the finale. If you think the story we’re getting now is the same one you’ll be getting next year or the year after (hey, it’s not clear when season 2 is going to premiere as of yet), you’re kidding yourself in the end.

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF episode 5?

Have any particular hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around; there are more updates on the way and of course, you won’t want to miss those. (Photo: Starz.)

