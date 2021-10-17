Saturday Night Live: Daniel Craig cameos in Rami Malek – Prince sketch







We hoped that there would be some fun cameos in tonight’s Saturday Night Live hosted by Rami Malek — including Daniel Craig.

After all, wasn’t this a cameo that made a lot of sense? Both are the stars of the latest James Bond movie, and beyond just that, Craig has a history of appearing on SNL. The way that he showed up was also very-much inspired, as he chose to audition for a new role in a Prince biopic alongside Malek. The irony? Craig dressed up as an actual prince from Shakespearean times as opposed to the legendary rock-funk star. The entire premise was silly and built almost entirely on getting Craig out there, and it also didn’t really have much of a proper ending.

Yet, at the same time we’re not mad. It’s pretty hard to be, all things considered. It’s not really a great sketch to watch after the fact, though, mostly because you know that it’s coming. The comedy itself may not be enough to make up for it, even if we give some credit to Craig for being so game. (Also, it felt like in between all of this and the decision to make this Prince movie from Jordan Peele, there was ultimately more going on here than there really needed to be.)

The only unfortunate thing when it comes to Craig’s appearance tonight was the timing of it. After all, it came on before a brilliant Celeb School sketch where Pete Davidson and Rami Malek swapped places. Meanwhile, it arrived after a fantastic Squid Game parody that was one of the more creative things that we’ve seen done since that show released on Netflix.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What did you think about Daniel Craig turning up in the Saturday Night Live – Prince sketch tonight?

Did it make up for what was otherwise a reasonably predictable and unexciting sketch, at least compared to what was around it? Share below! Once you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







