First and foremost, though, why not start off by a quick little check-in on us all? This has been a long hiatus and without a doubt, the hardest we’ve had for the show since the beginning. What is everyone doing to prepare for the premiere? How many marathons have you had a chance to see?

The unfortunate news here remains quite simple: There is no new episode of Yellowstone coming on the network later tonight. As for the reason why, that’s rather simple: We’re not at the premiere quite yet. It is set to air on Sunday, November 7, so that’s just a matter of three short weeks!

We know that waiting can be brutal but remember this: We’re going to get a LOT of details over the next several days. Just think along the lines here of synopses, interviews, promos, and some more behind-the-scenes interviews. There’s a lot of great coverage coming! You’ll get a greater sense of what the upcoming season is going to look like, but also what some of the overall themes are going to be.

If you’ve seen some of the previews out there already for season 4, then you know what one of the key components to the story is going to be: Revenge. After the events of the season 3 finale, it’s clear at this point that whoever survives will be out for blood. It’s going to be violent, dramatic, and we’re certainly hoping for a few more surprises. Let’s hope the writing delivers on it!

