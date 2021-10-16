Chicago PD season 9 episode 5 promo: Atwater’s complicated case







Chicago PD season 9 episode 5 is going to be a particularly messy one when it airs this Wednesday. Or, at the very least, that’s what the latest preview below seems to suggest.

In the promo, you can see Kevin Atwater be handed a tricky assignment from Voight: Get close to a woman he knows and from there, get answers about a case. There are a couple of twists here that emerge after the fact. For starters, this woman does not know that Atwater is a cop, which gives him an opportunity to get some insight that he would not otherwise have.

Also, the two get at some point romantically involved. The promo then makes it seem as though Kevin is going rogue from the rest of the team and isn’t giving them all of the necessary information. Is everything quite as it seems, though? We have a little bit of hesitation on that very subject. Promos have mislead us before, and it’s also possible that Kevin starts to get close to this woman once he recognizes that she is not actually involved in anything that is going on here.

Ultimately, we’re glad to see Atwater have some sort of big spotlight at this point in the season — though with that being said, it would 100% be nicer if we had a chance to see him have some sort of love interest that actually lasts! The show has been criticized for not giving the character a romantic partner who could actually last; his most-recent one in the past was also tied to a case! There was talk at one point that Rojas could end up becoming linked romantically to him, but that character is no longer a part of the show and with that, the writers have to pivot.

Related – Be sure to get some other news related to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







