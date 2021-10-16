Doctor Who: Flux trailer teases ‘six chapters’ returning monsters







The BBC has unveiled the new trailer for Doctor Who: Flux leading up to its release on October 31. As you would imagine, the plan is for this to be all sorts of epic.

So how does it stand out from the pack? For starters, the plan is official to have this season work as an epic six-episode story arc. This is unlike most other seasons, which tend to be full of standalone episodes with maybe a few exceptions mixed in. This particular feel could make the show feel more like a limited series, which is probably why it’s carrying with it such a unique subtitle.

We’ve known for a while that there would be a new companion in Dan, played by actor and comedian John Bishop. You get a small glimpse of him within the trailer, with the same being said for a whole host of familiar monsters from the past. The strategy from showrunner Chris Chibnall seems to be to stock the series with as many dangerous baddies as possible. In doing so, you’re building the case for this to be one of the most electric and unique versions of the story we’ve had a chance to see so far.

So will this story arc be the farewell for Jodie Whittaker as the title character? Not so fast! Just in case you haven’t heard the news so far, the plan is for Jodie to complete her arc during a series of specials in 2022. Following that, Russell T. Davies will return to his old post as showrunner and a new Doctor will be hired. For the time being, though, there is no indication as to who this Doctor will be. That will more than likely be a decision made by both the new showrunner and also BBC and we doubt anything will be made official about it until at least Doctor Who: Flux is at an end.

