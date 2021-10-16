Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 promo: Operation day







Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 will bring quite a bit to the table — not just for Addison, but for many of the show’s residents.

After all, so many of them are being handed a daunting opportunity! Over the course of this hour, they will be granted one of the first chances to operate on their own. They all seem to think that they’re ready for this challenge, but are they really? There’s obviously a difference between thinking that you’re good-to-go and then it actually happening. At the end of the promo we hear someone call for an attending, and that may be the answer to everything that we’re wondering about.

This episode is titled “With a Little Help from My Friends” and now that we’ve seen the promo, we understand that a little bit more. For Addison, she may rely on some of her other doctors to make sure her risky procedure can be completed. Meanwhile, the residents could rely on each other for confidence in order to make it to the other side. We know that these characters may not be as familiar to us as a Meredith Grey or Miranda Bailey, but focusing on their stories is a big part of what Grey’s Anatomy was in the early days; it was about watching so many of these doctors earn their stripes! That’s a big part of what makes Meredith’s medical stature now all the more rewarding.

Of course, we’re expecting more of Meredith in terms of her hopes to cure Parkinson’s disease, but that feels like more of a long-term story than something they are out to resolve in a single episode. If you’re stoked to see what happens next there, you’ll more than likely have to be patient.

