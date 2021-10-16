Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale video: The Jay, Abby situation







The Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale is coming to Hallmark Channel tomorrow night, and it looks like some big decisions lie ahead!

So what are we talking about here for Abby O’Brien? She has to determine whether or not she’s willing to explore something more with Jay. It’s not the easiest thing in the world for her to figure out, since there’s also clearly something there with Evan and she’s trying to figure all of this out.

Here’s the problem: Jay realizes that the guidance counselor at school is interested in him, and he very well could be interested in her. He has to figure out if he wants to make something work there but, before he does, he needs to know if he and Abby have a chance. If she’s forever going to be just a friend and nothing more, it’s really not worth the effort to keep trying. He doesn’t want to give her an ultimatum, but it may still feel like one for her.

Because Evan’s such a recent addition to this show, we can’t sit here and confidently say that we know what Abby is going to do in this situation. We should just say that no matter what, this series will be so much better if she has a firm choice made by the end of the hour. Otherwise, we’re going to be left in one of those situations where a love-triangle story gets drawn out forever and at this point, we don’t think that would be to the benefit of anyone. We’re better off knowing where things stand and from there, getting a chance to wonder about the future.

Of course, this is us just hoping that there is another season coming — nothing is confirmed at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to Chesapeake Shores

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stick around; there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







