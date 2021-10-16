Where is Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live? Is she leaving SNL?







Where is Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live this season, and should you be worried that she’s leaving the show? We understand the concern, given her absence over the past couple of weeks.

The first thing that’s worth noting here is Kate is not leaving the late-night sketch show, so you can a little easier knowing you don’t have to worry about that. She is still billed as a full-time cast member, even if she is not in every episode early on this time.

So what gives with that? It has to do with some of Kate’s other projects, including a Joe Exotic movie that she’s been working on for a little bit. The reality here is that in its current era, SNL has allowed for some more flexibility when it comes to some of its cast members and other projects. In allowing them to work on other things, it makes it so that they can stay on the show a little while longer and be happy. We know that it’s a delicate balancing act trying to keep actors on SNL while allowing them to do other stuff, but it does feel like NBC is finding a way to make it work.

Kate is not the only cast member who could be popping in and out this season. Pete Davidson previously missed time to work on some film projects, and we wouldn’t be shocked if we went some episodes without Kenan Thompson (who has a show on NBC in addition to SNL) and then also Cecily Strong (who we could see doing more things on Apple TV+). Because of the sheer size of the cast this season, it makes it so that there are still plenty of people able to perform in sketches.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you want to see from Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the series that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







