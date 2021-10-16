The Flash season 8 spoilers: New costume finally offers up gold boots!







Today at DC FanDome a few new details about The Flash season 8 were revealed, including a very awesome costume tweak for comic-book fans.

If you look below, you can see exact what we’re talking about as Barry Allen’s new outfit includes the gold boots that have existed within the source material for years. Honestly, it’s weird that they weren’t included before now, as the boots give the costume a little bit of much-needed contrast as opposed to it being red on top of red.

For those who have not heard already, the season 8 premiere of The Flash next month will kick off a five-episode Armageddon arc featuring a number of iconic faces across the greater DC – CW universe, including Alex Danvers, Ray Palmer, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and so many others. It’s a way to do a crossover-of-sorts without forcing a number of shows to go through some enormous logistical nightmare; many of these characters aren’t actually going to be featured on other shows this fall, with Batwoman being the prime example and we’ve never seen this iteration of the character with Barry before.

The villain for this arc is poised to be Despero, an iconic adversary from the comics who has a distinct, at-times gruesome appearance. It remains to be seen how far the show will go with this, but don’t be misled by any set photos; remember that the show put together a CGI version of Bloodwork for his final battle against The Flash seasons ago, and at some point, they could easily include a comic-accurate version of that character as well.

Also, TVLine recently reported that Rick Cosnett will be back for an episode this season, though it seems to be for a flashback story and not some super-bizarre twist where he’ll be playing a new villain.

