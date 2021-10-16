Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 promo: Who crossed the line?







Late last night CBS unveiled the first Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 promo and ultimately, this one was pretty brief. Yet, there’s enough in here that makes you wonder very much about a major character’s future.

Just based on the end of this preview alone, it looks like Anthony may have done something that puts almost everyone in the Reagan family in a compromising position. You see Anthony and Jamie witnessing some sort of brawl and then after that, Frank tells Erin that “he crossed a line.” Is he talking about Steve Schirripa’s character? He doesn’t say him by name but clearly, this preview is doing what it can to set things up in that sort of way.

Here’s where things get a little more interesting to us: Is there anything Frank can even do about Anthony? It doesn’t feel like it. He’s an investigator for the DA’s office and despite his law-enforcement past, Erin would have more of a direct say in what happens with him … and we can’t quite see something going down where she decides to take his job away from him. Maybe they’ll have some heated conversations, but isn’t he important to what she does for a living? We tend to think so, especially now that she’s about to wage this huge campaign to be the next District Attorney herself. There’s a lot of big stuff we’re anticipating over the course of the next few weeks for her, provided she makes a decision to go for it.

We wish that CBS was giving us a little bit more to go on here but let’s be honest: That’s not something that they often do with any of their promos.

