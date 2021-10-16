Survivor 41 episode 5 details: Can the Ua tribe stay alive?







Survivor 41 episode 5 is airing next week and for those wondering, it doesn’t seem as though a tribe swap is coming up. Instead, the Ua tribe could be fighting to stay in the game even though they only have three members.

As you would imagine, Genie, Ricard, and Shan are in a really terrible spot. They just got rid of arguably their best challenge competitor in JD and now, they’ll be up against strong, physical players as they fight to move forward. Because Shan has that extra vote JD gave her, that basically makes her all the more powerful; she could force a 2-2 tie if someone tries to vote for her to go! It’s really rare we see a tribe this small so early in the game, so it should prove curious seeing how things unfold.

New Survivor 41 video! Take a look at ALL of our thoughts all about episode 4 below. There’s a lot to get into here. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are some more updates and discussions coming every week through the rest of the season.

Take a look below at the Survivor 41 episode 5 synopsis — it does give you a reasonably good sense of where things will be going, plus another twist:

“The Strategist or the Loyalist” – Ua, the tribe of only three castaways, competes to win the immunity challenge to save them from becoming a tribe of two. Also, friendships are put to the test when castaways from different tribes take a journey together, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We were hoping that we were done with these people from different tribes going on these “journeys,” mostly because there are already SO many twists currently in the game! Sure, this doesn’t guarantee any more twists are coming, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it certainly makes sense to be wary…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 5 when it airs next week?

Do you think Ua is poised to lose again? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

