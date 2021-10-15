Survivor 41 episode 5 promo: Did Genie find Brad’s potential idol?







Next week’s Survivor 41 episode 5 seems to be all about chaos — or at least the new promo below seems to suggest that.

Let’s start things off here with the current state of the Ua tribe. After all, it seems like we may have an answer on what’s going on with Brad’s idol! When he was voted out, it potentially meant that Xander would never be able to do anything with what he found earlier this season. In order for the idols to be activated, all three of them need to be found and the ridiculous slogans stated while at the immunity challenge.

The good news for Genie is that she seemingly has the advantage! There’s no guarantee that she’ll be able to use it, but she potentially has it nonetheless. (Remember that unless someone at Luvu finds one, there’s a chance that she’ll lose her vote for some time if she opens it.)

As for what’s happening at the other tribes, most of our questions right now come down to what’s going on at Yase. It looks like some of Xander’s tribemates are going to go through his bag and with that, realize that he’s been holding out on them! This could be more ammunition to get rid of him later, as if he wasn’t enough of a threat in the first place. (If we were Xander, we’d recommend finding another gear and going like crazy in the remainder of the challenges to stay alive.)

