Chicago Fire season 10: Is Jesse Spencer leaving with 200th episode plot?







As we prepare for the 200th episode of Chicago Fire coming up on NBC, it’s clear that the writers want you worried. Could Jesse Spencer really leave this show, and the role that he’s had from the very beginning? At present, of course nothing is 100% confirmed; yet, it’s also abundantly clear that the writers want you as worried as humanly possible.

The situation that we’ve got for Matt Casey right is a complicated one for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that he may have little choice but to leave. This is not an easy position for him to be in; he could go to Oregon in order to be a proper guardian. He loves Firehouse 51, and we don’t think that this has ever been in question. Yet, this is one of the few things that could willingly take him away.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here’s at least some of what showrunner Derek Haas had to say about what’s coming, and whether or not Casey could really leave:

“All I can say is we never hold anything back on Chicago Fire. Sometimes we fake you out, sometimes we don’t . That’s what makes the show interesting. When the boat was sinking between [Seasons 9 and 10], somebody in my family was like, ‘You know, 99 percent of the time, they’re OK. But it’s the one percent that makes me nervous.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s the only way you can do these shows.’”

Ultimately, we could understand there being nervousness that Jesse could move on. We’re talking here about someone who doesn’t live in Chicago and over the past year, it may have been even more difficult for him to do this show and have a life away from it. We don’t think Chicago Fire itself would ever want to lose him so if he does leave, we tend to think it’d be his own decision.

What do you think is coming for Jesse Spencer on Wednesday’s Chicago Fire 200th episode?

