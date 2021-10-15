Magnum PI season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Higgins’ therapist hires her







Next week on CBS you’ll have a chance to check out Magnum PI season 4 episode 4 and from what we’re seeing, this one could be a change of pace.

On the surface, tonight’s “Texas Wedge” had an opportunity to be lighthearted and quirky; meanwhile, next week’s “Those We Leave Behind” could be deeply emotional. Much of this speaks to the show’s unique way of changing things up whenever it needs to. It also makes sense that you don’t quite see what is coming week in and week out.

Below, you can see the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 4 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead — in particular, why things are going to be a little more emotional:

“Those We Leave Behind” – Higgins’ therapist hires her to look into why one of her teenage patients died of suicide, on the CBS original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

It makes sense why Higgins is going to do what she can to help her therapist: This is someone who she has a supreme emotional connection to. She matters significantly to her and we can see that part of her explored further. This could help her to be balanced and find happiness in life.

No matter where episode 4 takes Magnum and Higgins, there is something more to think about underneath the surface here. Remember that at the start of the season, Higgins was sent back to Hawaii and at some point, she could be doing some tasks for MI6. When is that going to rise to the surface again? We have to imagine that it will turn up at some point, so we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any and all hints.

