The Blacklist season 9 premiere photo: The role of Harold Cooper







We’re less than a week away now from The Blacklist season 9 premiere airing on NBC; why not share another tease featuring Harold Cooper?

The image above is one of the latest ones released in advance of “The Skinner,” and it shows Harry Lennix’s character sitting down for a conversation with Aram and Park. What’s going on here? Are these three planning out something in terms of their future?

New The Blacklist video! Check out some of our latest thoughts and teases entering season 9 right now! Once you do just this, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming all season, including reviews, and you don’t want to miss them.

Let’s start with a reminder of this: The Task Force is being dissolved. These agents are all going to be left to fend for themselves, though it’s not entirely clear at the moment what that could look like. Maybe they are figuring out how to get the band back together? The premiere synopsis does tease that a major event causes the Task Force to consider reassembling — that event may be Dembe getting severely injured.

The question that we have regarding Cooper in particular is this: Even if he wanted to get the Task Force back together, is there even a surefire way to do so? If he tries something like this, there’s still very much a chance that Panabaker or someone else within the FBI could end up shutting it down. They could end up becoming some sort of rogue operation, but that in itself poses a number of challenges. Think along the lines of trying to keep your work under wraps and getting funding to take on dangerous missions.

While we’re sure The Blacklist will keep some things a mystery for a good while, let’s at least hope the premiere offers some answers.

Related – Check out some more updates now on The Blacklist, including James Spader’s interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing anything. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







