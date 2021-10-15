





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article we’ll answer that question, and also look more towards season 12 episode 3.

We don’t want to spend a lot of time keeping you waiting — there is a new installment airing on the network tonight! “Protective Instincts” is going to air starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and there’s a lot to be excited about for a few different reasons. For starters, we’re going to see Treat Williams returning as Lenny Ross; meanwhile, he’ll present Frank with an offer that is going to be hard to refuse.

Below, you can see the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead, including some other details:

“Protective Instincts” – Frank must decide between remaining police commissioner and pursuing a new professional chapter when his old friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) presents him with an exciting job offer. Also, Sean puts Jamie and Eddie in a tough position when he tries his hand at the family business behind his father Danny’s back, and Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a restaurant delivery man, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that Sean makes a huge decision when it comes to his future — could he end up being a police officer? Is that a story we could watch play out?

Beyond everything in the synopsis, we’re also curious to learn whether or not Erin will make a decision on running for Manhattan DA. At the end of the episode last week, both Anthony and most of her family were encouraging her to give it a go.

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3?

