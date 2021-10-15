NCIS season 19 episode 5 photo: Is Parker asking for a job?







NCIS season 19 episode 5 is getting set to air on CBS this coming Monday — and for Alden Parker, he could be a little desperate!

At the end of this past episode, we saw Gary Cole’s character get fired from the FBI over some of his decisions with Gibbs. Sure, he was trying to do the right thing, but rules are rules and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked he is getting punished for it after the fact.

The photo above is one of many from Monday, and it shows the character of Alden communicating with Leon Vance about something. Is he asking for a job? We can’t rule that out. If Cole is going to be a regular on this show moving forward, he has to be involved in some cases. Otherwise, he’d just be sitting around as a near-constant visitor to the office.

While we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if Alden does get hired by NCIS, we’d be a little bit more shocked if he’s brought on as a leader. As we’ve said on a couple of occasions already, our hope is that we’re going to see McGee take on the position of Special Agent in Charge. He deserves to have that title after putting in so many years and starting off as a probie.

What happens with Parker could be one of the few long-term aspects of episode 5. By and large, we get the sense that NCIS is moving a little bit more into the procedural part of the format.

