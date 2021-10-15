Succession season 3 spoilers: The meaning of premiere title ‘Secession’







We’re a mere matter of two days away from the Succession season 3 premiere and because of that, our curiosity is at a peak.

What’s going to be coming up in this first episode? We’re assuming quite a bit, and there’s a significant clue already in the title for the first episode: “Secession.”

When we first saw that title, we started to think that the show had titled the premiere the same thing as the show itself — that’s when we realized a couple of letters were different. This entire episode is going to be about the divide; not only that, but what some characters are going to do on the other side.

The catalyst for just about everything right now is Kendall Roy and understandably so. He’s the one who decided to go in front of the public and proclaim something bold about his father Logan. He’s the one who threw Waystar Royco into utter chaos. The question is what happens with the rest of the family moving forward. Who do they trust or side with? Because Logan Roy is technically a boss, that’s enough to make him still the king of the castle. So long as that’s the case, we do have a feeling that people may still fall in line.

Of course, if Shiv, Roman, or someone else does think that Kendall holds the keys to the kingdom now, they’re going to flip over in the blink of an eye.

Let’s just hope that the season 3 premiere now more than lives up to our expectations!

What are you the most excited to see on the Succession season 3 premiere?

