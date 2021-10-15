





The YOU season 3 created all sorts of chaos almost right away — and suffice it to say, the game has been utterly changed yet again.

From the moment we met Natalie at the start of the premiere, we thought that this was going to be the subject of Joe Goldberg’s obsession all season long. Yet, there was a major wrench thrown into the system here thanks to his new life Love — someone who is NOT going to accept the idea of Joe having a new woman in his life.

Right after Natalie gave Love a tour of a new commercial property, one that would eventually become the site of her bakery, she killed her. It was a way to ensure that Joe did not stray, but it also created IMMEDIATE problems for the two of them. How do you present the body in a way that it is not suspicious? Joe’s always been a little messy with this and now, that’s going to be true and then some.

Creatively, the premiere was incredible — it managed to circumvent our expectations time and time again. The first two seasons were all about Joe’s “obsession of the season” and now, things are a little bit different. Joe has a lot to sort out emotionally, and this relationship with Love is going to have highs and lows through the rest of the year.

What did you think about the events of the YOU season 3 premiere?

Where do you think things will go from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

