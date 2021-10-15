NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5: MacGyver alum to guest star







For those of you interested in some NCIS: Los Angeles casting news, let’s look ahead now to season 13 episode 5 airing on November 7!

This week, CBS confirmed that MacGyver alum Sandrine Holt (who played the original boss of the Phoenix Foundation in Patricia Thornton) will be appearing in this episode as the character Laura Song. There is not any further information regarding the role, but here’s a funny little tidbit: Technically, MacGyver and NCIS: LA are set within the same universe! It’s reasonably common, though, for actors to play multiple roles across all of these shows; we’ve seen it before and there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll see it again.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, why not take a look ahead? Go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Divided We Fall” – When an NCIS mission to protect a compromised undercover agent goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. Also, Kilbride must make a difficult decision, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

The part of this story where Kilbride makes a difficult decision is something that may not have been possible in past seasons. It’s another bit of evidence of how far the show has come for Gerald McRaney’s character. Prior to him being a series regular, we’re not sure that we would have seen things from his point of view in the way that we are now.

