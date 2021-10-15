Is Ted Lasso new this week on Apple TV+? Season 3 hopes







Is Ted Lasso new this week on Apple TV+? We’ve had a wonderful opportunity to see episodes over the course of the past several weeks. They’ve been hilarious, meaningful, and at times even worthy of tears. It has to be one of the best second seasons of any show we’ve ever seen.

This is where some of the bad news comes into play: There is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air this week. Last week was the season 2 finale and because of that, we’re all stuck waiting to see what’s coming next for the series. We’re going to be waiting a while to see it back — think in terms of the summer or fall of next year. There’s a concentrated effort here to ensure that there are new episodes every single year for at least however long Ted Lasso runs, and there is at least some cause for concern when it comes to that.

So why are we a little bit nervous? It has to do, mostly, with the fact that the Jason Sudeikis comedy was only planned out for three seasons. That means that the end of next season, in theory, could function as the end of the show. It goes without saying that Apple TV+ is going to want more of Ted Lasso, given that it’s a pop-culture sensation and it also just won a whole slew of Emmys. In the end, though, the ball is in Sudeikis’ court to figure out when he wants the show to end. If there’s a worthy story, he could continue it; otherwise, our best chance of having more of this world could be a spin-off or something else down the road.

No matter what is decided, we’d be shocked if there is any big news regarding season 3 at all between now and the end of the year. We’ll need to be patient for a while.

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 3?

Are you sad that the show is already over? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

